Lynda D. Hambright passed away on Aug. 28, 2021, at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach. She was 77 years old. Born in Norfolk, Virginia, she moved to Key West at the age of 6 with her military family. She graduated from Key West High School. After marriage in the late 1960s, she moved north but returned to Key West in the 1970s.
She was hired by the late playwright Tennessee Williams to be a caregiver and companion for his sister, Rose, who had been disabled by a lobotomy. After a few years of this high-intensity work, she left to take the position of genealogist in the Florida History Department of the Monroe County Library. Here she met her future husband, Tom, for the next 20 years they work together and traveled around the country visiting presidential libraries and Disney World until illness forced her to retire.
She will be buried beside her mother, Kitty Hake, in a grave side service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the Southern Keys Cemetery. Service will led by her friend Sister Sarah Fowler.
Beside her husband, Tom, she is survived by her sons Kenneth Huey of New Jersey and Brett Huey of Frankfort, Germany.
In place of flowers, make a donation to your favorite cause.
