Lynn Johanson Langdon passed away very unexpectedly in Key West at her sister’s home on May 21, 2021. Lynn crossed over to the spiritual world on her own terms. She struggled during her adult life with depression, physical ailments and addiction. Maggie, beloved dog and constant companion, followed her the next day.
Lynn was born March 25, 1965, in Toledo, Ohio, to parents Gordon Mellin Johanson and Susan Franzen Johanson. Lynn, her sister, Leslye, and her brother, Andy, lived in a multitude of states: Ohio, Maryland, Wisconsin, Kentucky and New Jersey, as Gordon was promoted within Alcoa Aluminum. The family’s final move was to Oakville, Ontario. Lynn was active during high school, excelling in long-distance running and cheerleading.
Lynn attended University of Vermont, graduating in 1988 with a bachelor’s degree. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and had a large and very fun group of friends. After graduation, she moved to Stowe, Vermont, and rented the “little” house from her parents; her sister, Leslye, joined her in 1990 and the reign of “Johanson Sisters” began. During that time, Lynn worked at Stowe Area Association and volunteered for the Stowe Rescue Squad. She was an awesome skier, who strangely preferred not wearing socks in her ski boots, enjoyed Mozart in the Meadow picnics and started the first of her many gardens.
She met and married JD Langdon in the mid-1990s and moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where she worked in hotel management at Spring Creek Ranch, a job she loved. In 1997, Lynn gave birth to her beloved son and light of her life, Duncan/Boo Langdon.
Lynn, Boo and “Wilson the Wonderdog” returned to Stowe in 2001 and began a new chapter, raising Boo as a “single” mother. She was part of the Mount Mansfield Stowe Adventure Center management team, a position she thoroughly enjoyed.
In 2017, after the death of her mother, Lynn and Maggie, her golden retriever, moved to sunny Key West, Florida to live with her sister and brother-in-law.
Lynn was employed by the Key West Butterfly Conservatory in the capacity of “Professional Flamingler,” where she led small flamingo group encounters. She had a special relationship with the conservatory flamingos, Rhett and Scarlett, and enjoyed sharing her knowledge with others. She was a wonderful addition to the Butterfly family and is greatly missed.
While in Key West, Lynn got back into sewing, reached out to local artists and began creating beautiful quilts and handbags — she had a brilliant way with patterns, colors and fabrics.
Lynn had a special gift connecting with people in need; she just “knew.” She believed in giving back and paying forward, sharing her time and life experiences through volunteer work at dePoo Medical Center and the Monroe County Jail.
Lynn’s son, Boo/Duncan, used his mother’s passing as a call to action. He is 12-months sober and focused on his sobriety, self-awareness and growth. Lynn wanted nothing more than Boo’s happiness and would be so proud and inspired by the complete transformation in her son — he is growing into a fine young man.
Lynn is survived by her son, Duncan (Boo) Langdon, of Stowe, sister, Leslye Johanson Taylor, and brother-in-law Greg Taylor of Key West, and brother, Gordon Anders Johanson, of Stowe.
A special thanks to Rick McBride and his wife, Cindy, from Ikce Wicasa Tiospaye for their spiritual guidance and support.
On behalf of our sister, please reach out if you see someone struggling; be kind, be compassionate, be accepting. If you know someone in crisis, get help at 1-800-273-8255.
The family suggests donations to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, http://www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org, and North Country Animal League, http://www.ncal.com.