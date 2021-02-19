Sunrise 9/21/1953 — Sunset 2/12/2021
Lynn Logan Slitzan, 67, was a loving wife and best friend to Bob for 40 years. She leaves behind her loving cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her dog, Haggis, whom she loved dearly.
Lynn was born in Queens, New York and lived there growing up. She was always interested in helping people and decided to attend Flushing Hospital School of Nursing, where she graduated as an Registered Nurse. After graduating, she stayed with Flushing Hospital for over 40 years. While working as an RN, she went to night school and received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Lynn went on to become a Nurse Practitioner and spent her last 15 years as an NP in women’s health before she retired.
Lynn moved with her husband, Bob, to Glen Cove, Long Island, New York, where they lived happily for over 30 years. In 2011, Lynn and Bob bought a condo in Key West, Florida and moved down permanently after retiring.
Lynn’s sense of humor, generosity, caring and love of music will be remembered and missed by all.
At Lynn’s request, in lieu of flowers or mourning, please make a donation to one or all of her favorite places: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm. The farm’s wish list can be found at https://smile.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ genericItemsPage/157W2EJF2JK9N; Key West SPCA, 305-294-4857; and Nancy Forrester’s Secret Garden, 305-294-0015.
There will be no service. Lynn requested that you celebrate the wonderful life she had.