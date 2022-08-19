Lyudmyl Vasylenko (Lucie Key) was born June 30, 1964 and passed on Aug. 6, 2022.
Lucie lost her battle with cancer after a brave, hard-fought fight. She was a brilliant and overachieving individual, born in Kremenchuk, Ukraine and migrated to Key West 25 years ago, where she has resided ever since. Like the people of her country, Lucie and was strong-willed and steadfast in her beliefs. She graduated from an institute in the Ukraine with a master’s degree in computer programming.
She came to America to be with her husband, John, 25 years ago. Lucie wanted perfection in her life, she received two associate degrees from The College of the Keys in one night. She bought a boat and become a certified U.S. Coast Guard Captain.
Lucie was involved in Ayurveda Medicine and received a doctorate degree. Her love of life and nature was unsurpassed. For many years she worked for the U.S. Navy and MWR. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, John Key, sister Natalia Vasylenko, stepsons John and Jeffery Key, and grandchildren Ellie & Owen Key. Lucie’s final request was to be set free with the dolphins in the ocean, which will occur privately at the family home. Lucie will be missed; in leiu of flowers, please consider donating to a Ukrainian support charity.
