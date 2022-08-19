Lyudmyl Vasylenko

Vasylenko

Lyudmyl Vasylenko (Lucie Key) was born June 30, 1964 and passed on Aug. 6, 2022.

Lucie lost her battle with cancer after a brave, hard-fought fight. She was a brilliant and overachieving individual, born in Kremenchuk, Ukraine and migrated to Key West 25 years ago, where she has resided ever since. Like the people of her country, Lucie and was strong-willed and steadfast in her beliefs. She graduated from an institute in the Ukraine with a master’s degree in computer programming.

