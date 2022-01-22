M. Campbell Cawood passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Key West, Florida on Jan. 10, 2022 following a brief illness. He treasured the presence and company of close friends and family who traveled to visit him during his final weeks. Also by his side was his long-time canine companion Louise, for whom, in typical fashion, he had made careful arrangements for a new home and life.
Campbell’s early background belied and informed his later accomplishments in life. Born in Johnson City, Tennessee, he grew up frugally and purposefully in the small town of Big Stone Gap, Virginia — coal mining country. He earned entry into the University of Virginia, combining perfect grades and musical talent — he played trumpet, including for the U.S. Army Band, and rendered a belting baritone, gaining acceptance into the prestigious UVA Men’s Glee Club, an achievement of which he was proud his entire life.
Campbell next took an MBA at Temple University, where he majored in Finance. Following his tenure at Mellon Bank, he nurtured a career in financial advising with his business Keys Wealth Management. As a CFA, he provided wealth management expertise to a wide range of clientele of both great and modest means. His clients were his passion and he worked right to the end.
For many years, Campbell split his time between Key West and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and his circle of friends in both locales was wide and deep. Among the notable was Dr. Maya Angelou, for whom, in collaboration with Angelou’s friend Oprah Winfrey, he planned and threw a 70th birthday party. The event, held on the then-deserted Tank Island (now Sunset Key) was a hugely successful evening, and warmly remembered by all in attendance.
To both his Key West and Winston-Salem communities, Campbell gave unsparingly of his time and talent. He was a participant in both congregations of the Metropolitan Community Church, firmly supporting MCC’s advocacy for human and civil rights equality. He was a member of the Key West Business Guild, and he worked closely with other local leaders to establish the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys. Part of his legacy will be the Cawood Courage Fund, an endowment that will fund charities in both towns he loved so much. He gave generously to the island’s performing arts organizations and will continue to do so for decades to come.
Many memorable fundraisers and charitable events took place at his welcoming home on Peacon Lane, usually segueing to impromptu sing-alongs around his prized Steinway grand. Always on hand as gracious host or enthusiastic party-goer, his presence was physically discreet but influentially enormous.
A Celebration of Life memorial for Campbell will be held later this spring in Key West, as well as in Winston-Salem with details to be announced as soon as plans are made. Please contact Todd German for information at todd.german@lpl.com.