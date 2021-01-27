Emerald Isle, North Carolina and Key West, Florida — Retired marine aviator and Vietnam veteran, Maj. Daniel Joseph McCormick, 76, took his final flight on Jan. 17, 2021. Raised in a small Midwest farming community, Dan was born to the late Clarence “Barney” McCormick and Eileen Hemple McCormick on Feb. 21, 1944, in Slayton, Minnesota.
After graduating high school, Dan joined the U.S. Marine Corps and was selected to go to flight school a few years after enlisting. Dan married his beloved wife of 53 years, Diann, six weeks from the day they met, immediately upon earning his wings and 2nd Lt. bars. He went on to fly hundreds of helicopter combat missions and transitioned to flying jets after the war. Dan and Diann bought their home in Emerald Isle, North Carolina in 1970. Just prior to retiring in 1982, Dan founded Century 21 Coastland Realty and Olympic Developers on the Island, which led to his second retirement. Dan and Diann found a second home in the late 1990s in Key West, where Dan spent over half of the year during the last couple of decades doing what he loved best — being around good friends and family and getting out on the water. Dan’s days there were spent fishing, lobstering and entertaining with his most cherished first mate, Diann. His friends fondly refer to him as “Lobster Dan,” as he often spent hours in the water diving for lobster.
Dan loved life — he loved God, country, family and friends. Geared toward helping others, he had great satisfaction in inspiring and mentoring others to achieve their fullest potentials. He loved good honest hard work and a whole lot of fun.
Dan had a heck of a “pre-flight” here on earth and was well prepared for his final takeoff. No doubt, his flight on Jan. 17 far surpasses anything he ever did in a Huey, CH-46 or an A-4 Skyhawk; and, Heaven’s Happy Hour is far greater than any time spent at the Officers’ Club on base or at a 5 O’clock gathering in Emerald Isle or Key West.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Barney & Eileen; brother, Mike; sister, Patty; and brother, Mark.
In addition to his wife, Diann Miscichowski McCormick, Dan is survived by his sons, Dan McCormick II (Sonya) of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Dean McCormick (Lisa) of North Topsail Beach, North Carolina; his grandchildren, Elaina, Daniel III, Charlotte, and Meriel; sisters Carolyn “Sis” Phillips and Terese McCormick of Arizona, Mary “Doats” (Craig) Kantenwein of Illinois, Linda Miscichowski Larson of Illinois, Shirley Miscichowski Ellis (Gary) of Arizona; Mary Radtke McCormick of Minnesota; brothers, Doug McCormick of Iowa and Stanley “Butch” Miscichowski of Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to http://www.tunnel2towers.org, http://www.woundedwarriorsproject.org or his granddaughter’s charity, Visiting Blossoms (http://www.gofundme.com/f/visiting-blossoms).
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Mildred Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park with Military Honors. The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
