Major Philip Harold Ross Jr., 91, of Key West, Florida, passed away quietly at his home on Saturday, May 8, 2021, with family and faithful companion, Angel, by his side.
Phil was born in Annapolis, Maryland, on Feb. 25, 1930, to Helen and Rear Admiral Philip Harold Ross Sr. He was always very proud of his father’s accomplishments in the U.S. Navy, and Phil made his family proud as he served his country as a Major in the Army National Guard, retired.
Phil enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved being on the water either boating, fishing, snorkeling or lobstering. He thoroughly enjoyed winning at any card game we played, and most of all, he loved the Christmas parties playing Santa, reading thoughtfully created poems and presenting some of the guests with a gift made especially for them. Phil was a loving husband and father, a mentor and a friend to everyone he met.
Phil is survived by his four children: Bonnie Ross of Key West; Cindy Burcham of Seffner, Florida; Philip ‘Skip’ H. Ross III and wife Teresa Ross of Key West; and Patty Ross and wife Tina Lounds of Key West; four grandchildren: Charles ‘Chip’ E. Davis Jr. and Belinda Davis of San Antonio, Texas, Michelle M. Durden and husband Jayson Durden of Lakeland, Florida, Laura Chaconas and husband Steven Chaconas of Ellicot City, Maryland and Brandi Ross of Ocala, Florida; also three great-grandchildren Chase Davis, Cassidy Chaconas and Jasmine Evans.
He is preceded in passing by his loving wife, Joan, mother, Helen, and father, Philip. The wishes of Phil and Joan were to have their ashes spread together at Pelican Shoal, one of their favorite places to meet up with friends and float the day away.
A Celebration of Life for Phil and Joan will be held at their home in Key West, July 4, at 1 p.m. following the ceremony at sea.