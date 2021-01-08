March 8, 1942 – Jan. 2, 2021
Husband, father, firefighter, fisherman, friend
Manuel J. Bazo, 78, died Jan. 2, 2021, at Jackson South Hospital in Miami, Florida.
Manuel was born on March 8, 1942, in Key West, Florida, to Oscar “Shampoo” and Augustina “Beva” Bazo. Manuel, a third-generation Key Wester, grew up and lived his life on this beloved island. He was very proud of his heritage.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1961 and served in Vietnam. Except for his time in the Army, Manuel never lived anywhere but Key West.
Manuel worked for the Key West Fire Department for nearly 30 years. Although he enjoyed working his numerous side jobs, his true passion was the ocean. Whether it was pulling crab/lobster traps, selling tropical fish or fishing in the back country, he was his happiest in his boat.
In his later years, his passion grew to include gardening, particularly cactus and dragon fruit. He became quite the expert on these exotic plants.
Manuel was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Augustina Bazo and his brother, Robert Bazo.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandra; his children: Robin (Russ) Milliken, Denise (Rod) Delostrinos and Wayne (Virginia) Bazo; his grandchildren: Madison, Bobby, Kyle, Felicity, Makenna, Meredith, Rose, Benjamin and Xander; and his nieces: Debra (Ben) Sanchez, Mary Lisa O’Shaughnessy and Mary Ellen (Chris) Lamb.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held with immediate family only. Information pertaining to a video will be provided at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be sent in Manuel’s name to: KWFF Local 1424, PO Box 946, Key West, FL 33041, Ref: KWFD Fire Academy