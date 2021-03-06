Manuel V. Mira

Jan. 18, 1930 - March 1, 2021
Manuel Mira (Mani to those who knew and loved him) passed away peacefully in Key West on March 1, 2021, at the age of 91.
Manuel was born on Jan. 18, 1930 in Tampa, Florida. His family, who had deep roots in Key West since the 1860s, moved back to the island when Manuel was 12, where he and his siblings lived for the rest of their lives. Manuel was a truck driver for Overseas Transportation for 27 years, as well as a proud long-time employee of the Monroe County School District's Maintenance Department, where he served as a painter until his retirement in 1995. Mani was a true Conch gentleman, family man and friend to everyone he met. He will be remembered for his big heart, charming and witty personality and his knack for telling great stories.
He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Rose Alfonso Mira, son Johnny Mira, granddaughter Sibba Mira, and great grandchildren Avery and Trevor Zuelch, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
He is preceded in death by his father Jose “Pepe” Mira, his mother Natavidad “Nata” Mira, his sister Piedad Mira Sanchez, and brothers Jaime, Humberto, Armando, Joseph, and Mario Mira. A family gathering will be held at a later date.