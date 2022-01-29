Marcos Luis Diaz Sr. passed away after a brief illness.
Marcos retired as a Captain from Key West Fire Department. After retiring, he explored many income opportunities, most recently distributing Cuban coffee to the best coffee shops in town.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Linda Diaz, children Clara (Julio) Del Rio, Marcos Diaz Jr., Maria (Jose) Nunez, Nancy Butler, Paula (Luis) Melendez, and Adam Diaz, grandchildren Tennille (David) Rivera, Andrea Kee (Karen), Jason (Lanie) Diaz; Joseph Kee (Marisa), Marcos (Heather) Butler, Mallory (Jermey) Prassenos, Bryana Kee (Blaine), Sheree Bowie (Mandy), Mariah (Dalton) Moore, Jonathan Bowie, and Micah Butler (Breanna); 16 great-children, and many nieces, nephews and cousins; to list all who loved him is not possible.
All knew him as a person who loved nothing more than to make you laugh. Services will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Key West on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m. All arrangements by Key West Mortuary.
To plant a tree in memory of Marcos Diaz, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
