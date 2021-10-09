Our dearly beloved Margie Cook Humbert, born July 14, 1934, and a 71-year resident of Key West, Florida, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and friend. Her love for the Lord, her spirit and her laughter will live on through everyone she touched.
She is survived and loved by her sister, Wanda Stalvey of Homestead, Florida, her brother, George Albury, and sister-in-law, Amelia Albury, from Davie, Florida, and numerous nieces, nephews, dearest friends Pastor Max Llama and his wife, Kendra Llama, of Key West and friends.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m. at the Key West City Cemetery. Key West Mortuary and staff are in charge of all arrangements.
“The Lord has called upon you, rest in peace our dearest Margie until we meet again God bless.”
