Marguerite C Whitney

Marguerite Carusone Whitney of Key West, Florida, died of heart failure in California on Sept. 15, 2021. She was 85 years old.
Marguerite was born in Saratoga Springs, New York, to John Carusone and Margaret Scala Carusone. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Boston University/Sargent College. While working as a physical therapist in Schenectady, New York, she met her first husband, Dr. Julian Albert Estrada. The newlyweds then moved to Boston, where Dr. Estrada finished his medical residency.
Marguerite lived for many years in Western Connecticut, initially helping Dr. Estrada establish his medical practice. Subsequently, she pursued a master’s degree in English Literature and met her second husband, Thomas Porter Whitney. During this time, she managed two bookshops in Connecticut — the Hickory Stick in Washington Depot, and the New Canaan Bookshop.
Eventually, Tom and Marguerite began to spend the winter months in Key West, Florida, where Marguerite thrived and made many good friends. Family members visited regularly during this period. After nearly three decades together, the marriage ended in divorce.
Subsequently, Marguerite met John Leslie, a novelist from Key West, and they became partners. In 2013, she opened Hands On, a women’s clothing boutique, with three local friends.
In the latter years, Marguerite and John divided their time between Key West, New York City and Sonoma, California. She appreciated the pleasures and convenience of urban life, but also cherished the tranquility of the countryside.
Marguerite had many passions and interests. She loved dogs and supported the work of animal shelters and charities. She was a loyal patron of the Metropolitan Opera in New York, and attended many other performances around the world. Marguerite was also very supportive of the arts and business communities in Western Connecticut and Key West.
Marguerite inspired and influenced many people over her lifetime. She will be remembered with love and admiration, and sadly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her partner, John Leslie, of Key West; her elder son, Julian Estrada of Daly City, California, and his partner, Lancelot Kao; her younger son, Andres Estrada of Arlington, Massachusetts, and his wife, Sarah Brooks; and two grandchildren, Alex and Samantha. She also leaves behind siblings Gioia Regan, Anne Landry, Joan Fargnoli, and John Carusone II, in addition to several nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful for the expert and attentive care Marguerite received in her final days at MarinHealth Medical Center in Greenbrae, California.
A gathering to celebrate Marguerite’s life will be held at a later date. Meanwhile, donations in her memory may be made to the Florida Keys SPCA in Key West.