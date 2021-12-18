Maria C. Gonzalez

María Caridad “Maruca” González of Key West, Florida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in her home at the age of 78.
She was born in Las Villas, Cuba, on Feb. 18, 1943, to the late Justo and Claudia López Díaz. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Estéban González, and siblings Antonio Diaz, Felipe Diaz, Edward Diaz, Pedro Diaz, Rolando Diaz, and Mary Zambrana. Maruca shared a lifetime of memories on the sea with her beloved Estéban, supporting him with their fishing business. She loved to cook for her family and her weekly bingo games.
Maruca’s life was devoted and centered around her three daughters, Maria, Anita and Gricel, along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the loves of her life, and she would always say they were the reason for her beating heart and the light in her life. There was nothing she would not do for them. She was the family’s “rock” and will be missed dearly.
Maruca is survived by her daughters María Elena González, Anita (Frank) Zamora, and Gricel (Wayne) Owen; grandchildren Alejandro (Evalina) Carbonell, Frankie (Brittany) Zamora, Jerika (Tony) Zamora, Fallon (Mike) Canizares, Jason (Allie) Zamora; great grandchildren Emilee Rodríguez, Sophía Rodríguez, Connor Zamora, Palmer Zamora, Evalina María Carbonell, Cain Carbonell, Lucas Canizares, and Harley Canizares; siblings Gina Hernandez, Sara Hernandez, Iraida Diaz, Barbara Rodriguez, Ramona Diaz; and countless nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea.
