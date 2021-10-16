Marianne Martien Bogen

May 10, 1945 – Oct. 3, 2021
After a prolonged battle with Crohn’s Disease, Marianne succumbed to complications from her illness on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The world will be a lesser place without her.
Marianne was born a fraternal twin to her older sister, Sue, in Cleveland, Ohio. After attending primary school in Solon and secondary at the Laurel School in Shaker Heights, Ohio, she matriculated to Wells College in Aurora, New York, from which she graduated in 1967.
Marianne’s working life reflected the wide range of interests that she held. She worked for General Electric Company, first in Rockville, Maryland, and then in London, England, where she met her future husband, Paul. After GE, Marianne held a number of positions with the Unisys Corporation and its predecessor company, Burroughs, in Detroit, Michigan and Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.
Marianne celebrated life at every opportunity. Every holiday, every birthday, just being happy and alive was cause for festivity. She enjoyed decorating her home, and herself, whenever she could, and you could be sure she had the appropriate earrings or place settings for every moment.
Chocolate was her favorite food in every shape and form. Nothing could be called dessert if it didn’t contain her favorite ingredient. Her greatest lifelong passion was travel. Not only did she enjoy each of the dozens of countries she was fortunate enough to visit, but she also took almost as much pleasure in planning every trip down to the smallest detail. Her most recent visit was to Asia, which she declared her current favorite.
A genealogy enthusiast, she traced her heritage back many centuries to England, Scotland, Ireland, and France. At heart, however, she was a proud, patriotic and civic-minded American. Marianne threw her dedication into numerous community projects, and whether lobbying for an appropriate bridge over a local creek, fighting a devastating timber harvest, campaigning for candidates on both sides of the divide or promoting local events, she always gave her full devotion.
Marianne was a steadfast and loyal friend, but also a tenacious adversary. She did not seek out conflict, but if one arose, she would never back down.
Marianne was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph P. Martien and Jean W. Martien of Naples, Florida and her brother, Timothy I. Martien of Chagrin Falls, Ohio. She is survived by her husband, Paul F. Bogen, of Philadelphia and Key West, Florida, her sister, Susanne Bagley, of Bainbridge, Ohio, numerous nephews and nieces, and countless former classmates, business associates and friends who will miss her dearly.
She will be laid to rest with family, privately alongside of many of her ancestors at Grove Hill Cemetery in Hanoverton, Ohio at a future date.
Please do not send flowers. If you feel compelled to make a donation, make it to one that you support and trust in Marianne’s memory.