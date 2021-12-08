Marie-Claire Blais, celebrated Quebec-born author, passed away on Nov. 30, 2021, at her home in Key West. She was 82 years old.
Ms. Blais wrote her first book at the age of 16 and, in a prolific career that spanned more than 60 years, she wrote 28 novels, as well as numerous works of poetry, drama and film. She is acclaimed as one of the greatest writers of her generation, often compared to Marcel Proust and Virginia Woolf. She has been translated in more than 15 languages and her life work was a testament to the human spirit and her thirst for social justice.
Ms. Blais received numerous honors including the Prix Medicis, Prix Athanase-David, Prix de l’Académie Française, the Canada Governor’s General’s Literary Award, and the Prix de la Fondation Prince Pierre de Monaco, for which she was a jury member.
Marie-Claire was a Key West resident for almost 40 years and had become a U.S. citizen 12 years ago. She loved the island – it was for her a constant source of inspiration. Marie-Claire had an uninhibited charm, incomparable in her humanity, generosity and in her love for animals. She was a luminous being who touched the lives of many, with her writing and with her infinite kindness.
She is survived by her family and by numerous friends, colleagues, readers and admirers, and she will be sorely missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
