Marilyn B. Sommerhoff passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2021.
Marilyn was born April 6, 1937, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She was the eldest daughter of Frank and Dorothy Barrett. At an early age, Marilyn remembered getting in the car for a “little” trip when actually, the Barrett family moved to Fort Lauderdale. She graduated from Fort Lauderdale High School in 1955, and over the years, attended numerous class reunions and kept in touch with several classmates. Go Flying “L’s!”
Marilyn continued her education at the University of Iowa, where she became an avid Hawkeye fan. While attending university, she pledged Zeta Ta Alpha. Following graduation, she remained active in Panhellenic groups, often hosting meetings in her home. She was proud to have a legacy to share the ideals of ZTA, and she truly understood what it meant to be a “Zeta for Life!”
Marilyn’s first marriage, to Earl Fey, included raising three pre-teen girls. Together they grew their family by adding four more children.
Later, as a single parent, Marilyn sought a job in the business world to support four young children. Little did she realize that the man who hired her as a tax preparer for H&R Block would one day become her husband. Marilyn continued to prosper with the company and eventually became H&R Block’s regional manager for the Miami district. After several years of dating, Norm and Marilyn married in the summer of 1982, adding once again two more children to their family. Literally hours after their marriage, they loaded up their belongings and moved to the Florida Keys, where Marilyn started her own tax business, Patience Accounting and Tax Service. It was during this time they built her dream home on the water. Marilyn continued to build her business for nearly 40 years and remained close with many of her clients even after her retirement.
Marilyn loved the water, fishing, great cuisine, especially stone crab claws. She enjoyed watching the Hawkeyes and Dolphins play, feeding the slot machines in Biloxi and Vegas, her investment group, telling stories about getting in trouble with her father after a day of fishing or going to the horse races, and talking about her 19 grandchildren and her 11 great-grandchildren.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, Frank, and Dorothy Barrett; sister Ruth (Niquette), daughter Geri (Irving), and husband Norman (Sommerhoff).
Marilyn is survived by her siblings, William (Bill) Barrett (Barbara), Robert (Bob) Barrett Elizabeth (Betty) (Pete) Roode, children David (Elisa) Fey, Michael (Mika) Fey, Mary Beth (Brad) Harvey, Tina (David) Geide, also her son-in-law Don Irving, stepchildren Vicki (Welch), Becky (Don) Moe, Karin (Glen) Graves, and Chris Sommerhoff along with her surrogate son Dale (Nancy) Read.
The family would like to thank Deborah Martin, Jim Boozer, and her best friends Denise Johnson and Ken Iglay.
Marilyn had an impeccable work ethic and a strong desire to provide for her family. She was also strong-willed, independent, determined and knew how to persevere during difficult times. Yet, she was also very giving and willing to help anyone who needed it. Over the years, she donated to several charities and organizations. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to their favorite charity.
Viewing will be held Saturday, June 5, at noon at Lord of the Seas Lutheran Church, Big Pine Key, Florida with services to follow. A Celebration of Life will be held at her home on Cudjoe Key, Florida.