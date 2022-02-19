Marilyn Skyes Bryant, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 31, 2022, at Mission Memorial Campus in Asheville, North Carolina with her husband and best friend, Andy, by her side. Marilyn and Andy moved from Key West, Florida to Franklin, North Carolina on Jan. 31, 2014 where they retired. Marilyn was born in Key West, Florida on May 1, 1951 to the late Grady B. and Faye Niles Sykes.
Marilyn graduated from Key West High School in 1969. She was a proud member of the Key West High School Conchettes. She had many life-long friends in Key West. She had numerous hobbies and loved nature, birds, animals, plants, gardening, baking and cooking. She especially loved making cards of all types for her friends and relatives.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Andy, step-children Drew Bryant (Amy) and Keri Bryant Mason (Gene), also, grandchildren Hayden Bryant, Savannah Bryant, Eden, Zoey and Levi Mason, her sister, Karen Skyes Yanchunis (Jim), nieces Autumn Yanchunis Jones (Chris), Chelsea Morroni, Chole Morroni, and nephews Adam Yanchunis, Grady Skyes (Kristy), Bradley Skyes (Teo) and Tristian Morroni.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her sister, Anette Skyes Moronni, and her brother, Grady B. Skyes.
Marilyn had many distant relatives with whom she renewed contact since she retired.
A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Mission Hospital for the care that they gave Marilyn. Also, a special thanks to the prayer groups in Key West and elsewhere. Rest in peace, Marilyn. You were an incredible wife, and friend to many.
