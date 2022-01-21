Mark Bacon

Mark S. Bacon, affectionately known to many as “Fat Rat,” was born and raised in Key West, Florida on Feb. 7, 1964, to the late Jenna Mae Valdez-Bacon and Eugene L. Bacon. Mark transitioned from his earthly life on Jan. 8, 2022 to be with our heavenly Father in heaven.
After graduating from Key West High School in 1984, Mark worked as a chef at the Reach Hotel in Key West for many years before accepting a position with the City of Key West. After 27 years of dedicated service, Mark was commended for the superior job he has done at the City Commission meetings. He was employed by the City of Key West from 1994 to 2021; he retired as a Community Lead Maintenance Worker III in 2021.
He was a loving, kind and caring Christian. He accepted Christ as his Lord and Saviour and worshipped at the Southernmost Church of God in Christ, where he was a faithful member and a humble servant. After the closing of the Southernmost Church of God, Mark and his family attended both St. James First Missionary Baptist and St. Peter’s Episcopal Churches.
On March 31, 2010, Mark married Ceasha Gardner, whom he adored. From this beautiful union, a set of twin girls were born: Jenna and Janea Bacon. His desire in life were to be a devoted husband to Ceasha and make his wife and girls happy.
In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to Jenna and Janea’s college fund at the following address: c/o Carla Tynes, 825 Overseas Hwy, Unit 7, Key West, FL 33040.
The viewing will be held at Key West High School Auditorium on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. We respectfully ask that everyone be conscious of social distancing; please wear a mask that covers both your nose and mouth if you are to be in attendance of the wake and/or funeral.
Funeral service is Saturday, Jan. 22, at 1:30 p.m. at Key West High School Auditorium, 2100 Flagler Ave. Repast: William Weech American Legion Post 168, 803 Emma St., Key West.
Funeral arrangement entrusted to Castillo & Thurston’s Key West Mortuary, Inc.
