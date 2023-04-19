Mark Edward Thompson, 56, of Big Pine Key, passed from this Earth on the 27th day of March, 2023. He was out on the water, doing what he loved most: fishing.
Mark was a man of wind and weather. He was steady and strong, but also wildly independent. He had a deep and abiding love for the sea and all of its creatures, and as a local fisherman, he embodied the respect and admiration our oceans deserve. Mark always said he wanted to leave this world standing on the deck of his vessel, wind in his face, watching the sunrise over the Florida Keys, and that’s exactly what he did.
Born and raised a child of these islands, Mark was a man with true grit, who charted his own course in life. To know Mark was to know his truth, because he expressed it freely. To love him was to love his gruff and candid manner as much as his wickedly dark sense of humor. He was unique, brave, and as constant as the setting sun.
Mark is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Clyde-Alton and Rachel Thompson, three beautiful grandchildren, and two sisters, Deborah Holman and Karen Thompson. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Allen Thompson, his parents, Clyde Allen and Sylvia Thompson, as well as his twin brother Michael Thompson, his sister Sylvia Thompson Reams, and his brother Clyde Alton (Mann) Thompson.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Details will be forthcoming as arrangements are made. For questions or condolences, please contact Clyde-Alton Thompson at 404-483-6892.
Fair winds and following seas, Mark.
