Mark Edward Thompson

Thompson

Mark Edward Thompson, 56, of Big Pine Key, passed from this Earth on the 27th day of March, 2023. He was out on the water, doing what he loved most: fishing.

Mark was a man of wind and weather. He was steady and strong, but also wildly independent. He had a deep and abiding love for the sea and all of its creatures, and as a local fisherman, he embodied the respect and admiration our oceans deserve. Mark always said he wanted to leave this world standing on the deck of his vessel, wind in his face, watching the sunrise over the Florida Keys, and that’s exactly what he did.

