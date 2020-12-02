Marlin Zorsky, 88, of Islamorada, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. He was born on March 17, 1932, in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Joseph and Marjorie Zorsky.
He graduated from Key West High in 1951. He joined the United States Air Force where he served four years. After being honorably discharged from the Air Force, he joined the United States Army and served for 12 years specializing in aircraft mechanics. After his honorable career in the military, he worked for Pan Am Airlines until his retirement in 1991. He is survived by his nieces Pam and Karen Zorsky. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Anne and brother Theodore.
Fred Hunter Funeral Home located in Hollywood, Florida has been entrusted with all the funeral arrangements.