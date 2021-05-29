Marshall Carlton Simonds

Carly came into the world on the dark of the moon on July 28, 1989; he left our world on a full moon, April 26, 2021. Carly was a true Keys kid. He exhibited a happy disposition and big smile. Carly swam before he walked, and he talked at an incredibly young age. .. and talked, and talked and talked! As a small child he loved to meet his father at the dock at the end of the fishing day and “assist” with the task of cleaning the fish, resulting in more than one fish spine in his tiny fingers. Carly was fortunate to have travelled to and lived in many places with his family as a youngster; Isla Mujeres, Mexico, St. Thomas, USVI (where he first spoke the word mooooooon), and Macuto, Venezuela. He was witness to many sailfish, white marlin, blue marlin, swordfish and other species catches while along for the ride on his father’s charters; he caught several himself while barely able to stand up in the cockpit. Carly also loved spending summers in Vermont “on the hill” at his grandparent’s houses with his many cousins; flying down The Alpine Slide, swimming in the cold lakes and ponds, jumping from very high boulders at Warren Falls into The Mad River (fortunately Mom had no idea!), and from Glen Falls; trout fishing, hiking, looking for salamanders, catching fireflies and playing on the Space Trolley, which often resulted in a smack into a tree, but so much fun, nonetheless.
A voracious reader, Carly was never without a book in hand. His first-grade teacher still recalls when his ability to read simply “clicked.” He read constantly and quickly. A friend once asked him “why do you keep changing books?” Carly had to explain to his friend that he was not changing books, but rather finishing them in a day or two. His fourth-grade History teacher still tells the story of Carly being the only student she had who read the entire assigned history book … enjoyed it and discussed it with her. He never adjusted to the idea of reading on a device. He loved the process of searching the shelves of bookstores, choosing his books, flipping the pages in front of his face and taking in the scent of the print. Another of Carly’s favorite activities that gave him immense pleasure was listening to any Metal music, however, he especially enjoyed Grindcore and Death Metal, as loudly as he could play it.
Carly attended Plantation Key Elementary and Middle School, where he was a member of the Gifted Program and competed in Odyssey of the Mind. He was a member of the PKS team that took fourth place in world competition, competing against 49 other OM Champions from around the country. Carly graduated in the top of his class from Coral Shores High School in 2007. He swam on the CSHS Hurricane’s swim team all four years and was captain of the team his senior year. As a sophomore, he was inducted into the National Honor Society, and as a junior he qualified for the National Merit Scholarship. His quote when interviewed for the school paper was “I am very honored to have earned a spot among some of the nation’s top scholars.” Carly was a member of the Coral Shores High School Academic Challenge Team, Monroe County District Champions in 2007. Carly attended the University of Florida, Honors Program, then later attended Fullsail in Orlando. Carly joined the U.S. Navy and was immensely proud to serve as an electrician’s mate aboard the supercarrier USS Nimitz, the lead ship of her class and one of the largest warships in the world.
Carly was the beloved son of his parents Robert “Brad” Simonds (Morgan), and Rhonda L. Simonds-Brewer (Craig); also, his brother, Arlo Bradley Simonds, grandparents Elizabeth Stanley-Keith (Carl), Ronald Stanley (Linda), Brenda Bradley-Bisbee (John), as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins. A special family friend and partial namesake who must be mentioned is Carleton Piper. Carly was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather and namesake Marshall Simonds (Katherine). Carly is also survived by several “brothers of the heart”: Luca Podrecca, Josh Criswell, Jack Waddell, Colby Mason and Dylan Moeller. Every friend he had considered him to be their “best” friend. Carly and his charming smile were loved by all who knew him and shall never be forgotten.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Lorelei Beach followed by ash spreading at Alligator Light.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to any organization focused on drug addiction and the opioid crisis. The Hanley Foundation offers scholarships to assist in funding drug rehabilitation to those who cannot afford treatment, https://hanleyfoundation.org.