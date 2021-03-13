Martha Fitch, age 84, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Martha was born in Nahunta, Georgia on Feb. 10, 1937, to Nora and Fountain Hendrix. Martha moved to Key West after marrying the love of her life, John Alexander Fitch, on April 26, 1955. The island became the home they shared together until he was called home before her on Jan. 19, 2015.
She is survived by her loving daughters Elaine Fitch Thompson and Katherine Fitch Peters, sister Mary Ann Beehler and sister-in-law Elinor Hendrix (John). She was a devoted grandmother to Jamie Lynn Jersild (Lisa), Jason Henton, Tobias Peters (Felicia), Joshua Peters (Tiffini), Corey Peters (Tammy) and great-grandmother to Kaitlynn, Kiley and Kennedy Peters (Tobias Peters); McKinnley, Savannah and Cayman (Jason Henton) and Lilliana, Caroline Elinor, Kailey-Anne and Corey, Jr. (Corey Peters). She was also preceded in death by her precious grandson Jon Michel Henton.
After retiring, serving more than 25 years with the Monroe County Clerk, she started work as a crossing guard in 2000. She was best known as “Miss Martha”, the children’s protector at May Sands Montessori School on United Street. She served as a crossing guard for the City of Key West and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for 21 years. She was named the Florida School Crossing Guard of the Year by the Florida Department of Transportation in 2017. Martha was just one of three crossing guards statewide to receive this honor. Martha’s call to serve her community was remarkable, constantly influencing the lives of the many children she touched with her love.
Martha was a devoted member of her church and served her Lord on many mission trips over the years. She realized a lifelong dream when she traveled to the Holy Land in Israel.
Services are planned for Saturday, March 13, at 3 p.m. at the Fifth Street Baptist Church. Burial to follow at Key West City Cemetery. A viewing is available prior to the service beginning at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at http://www.maysandsmontessori.com in which a memorial will be created in Martha’s honor.