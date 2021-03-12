Martha Menéndez, surrounded by her family, was instantly met by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 6, 2021.
The only child of Estela and Oreste Abreu, Martha was born in Marianao, Cuba on Feb. 23, 1931. Raised with her “cousin-brother” Evaristo, she spent her childhood playing with six cousins, all of whom described Martha as strikingly beautiful with black hair and blue eyes, amazingly athletic, and the most musically talented person they knew. Although her parents insisted on a teaching career, Martha’s cousins and aunts secretly enlisted her in singing, dancing and beauty contests. Unbeknownst to her parents, she won her first singing competition at the age of 14, was crowned “La Reina de la Concha,” won numerous sport titles and was a champion endurance swimmer. Her dancing skills were par none.
A dashing 24-year-old José Menéndez soon married the beautiful 20-year-old Martha and immediately took her to live in New York City. Not surprisingly, it only took one winter for the couple to move to Miami, where Teresa, their first child, was born. Jose’s career soon brought the small family to Key West in 1954 and it was in Key West where Martha was able to contribute to the Conch population by giving birth to Maria, Pepe, Martha Rosa, Moraima and Manuel.
Key West became Martha’s forever home. She saw little sense in visiting anyplace else with such beauty already around her. Weather permitting, Martha swam at the Higgs Beach’s pier every day from 1954 until the summer of 2020, and taught two generations to swim at the very same pier. She followed her children through their elementary years by volunteering at Truman School and working for the PTA. She encouraged her youngest, Manuel, to pursue sports and followed all his games. When she insisted that her children pursue dancing and musical instruments, she then went to work for many band boosters, talent shows and fundraisers to support their arts. Martha and her children took on the music department at both St. Mary’s and El Salvador Methodist Church. Almost all of Key West’s Quince Celebrations were choreographed by Martha. She greatly loved participating in Boza’s Comparsa, and helping with the children’s groups of “Las Maochas” and “Hosanna Praise and Worship.”
When her son Pepe passed at the age of 29, her spirituality deepened and by the time her second child Maria passed, her faith was deeply rooted. At 7 a.m. you could find her in chapel, followed by the 7:30 a.m. Mass. Once finished, she went to the Higgs Beach pier and ministered to anyone needing prayers or counseling. On Tuesdays she stopped in every room at the hospital and gave patients prayers and communion. She then crossed the street to the Convalescent Center. On Wednesday mornings and Thursday evenings, she led Bible studies. On Fridays, she ministered the female wing of the Monroe County Jail, and gave communion wine during the Spanish Mass on Sunday. She preached at many weddings and funerals. And she kept up this schedule until COVID-19 restrictions stopped her from doing so.
Whenever Martha was not churching the unchurched, she was at home on the phone. Martha was known as an intercessor — a prayer warrior who prayed for those in need. All day long, Martha’s phone would ring, requesting prayers for the sick, the needy, those going into an operation, or traveling somewhere, or those having relationship problems or economic needs. The list was always long but it was always completed.
And she was rewarded. With no medical attention for 50 years, leading an active lifestyle and relying on organic food (lots of garlic!), Martha’s pain-free ending could not have been better. In the end, and as always, she insisted on loud, uplifting Christian Salsa music and having her children and grandchildren dance in front of her. Her motto had always been to “Choose Life” but at the end, she convinced everyone around her to know, “If God is with me, who can be against me?”
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and two of her children. She is survived by her children Teresa (Peter Rysman), Martha Rosa (Walter Wyker), Mory (David Martinez), and Manuel, as well as her grandchildren Scott, Brett, Analise, Nick, Cristina, and Michael, and her great-grandchildren Noah, Lily, Lucy, Ana, Henry, Kam and Avery. We want to thank her extended family of Sylvia, Alice, Estela, Isabel, Sonia, Nereida and Margarita for bringing her everything and anything she ever needed. A special thanks to Richard Smith for fixing everything that ever broke in her house. We are grateful to her entire Catholic support system, including but not limited to the priests, nuns, office staff and especially Juana DiFabio and Clara Gonzalez. And we thank her lifelong friends and family in Key West for having loved her so very much.
A Catholic mass will honor Martha’s life on Saturday, March 13, at 11 a.m. St. Mary’s will have all side doors opened but everyone must come through the front with a mask. We are asking attendees to wear very colorful clothing and for women to wear a flower in their hair. Families may sit together with 6-foot separation between families. The adjacent grounds of Our Lady of Lourdes will accommodate those wanting to stand outside (speakers will air the service). The Mass will also be live streamed on St. Mary’s Facebook Page.