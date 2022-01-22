Marvin Daniel Barrett was born April 15, 1954, to Carla and Bert Barrett in Hialeah, Florida. The family moved to Key Largo in 1968 where Bert, a contractor, built their home on the basin of Key Largo Fisheries. His father then began a new career in lobster fishing.
Marvin attended Coral Shore High School where he excelled in sports particularly, football where he played defensive end and offensive line for the varsity team. There he earned great respect and friendships from his fellow players and classmates. He graduated from Coral Shores in 1972 and quickly took up the trade of plastering, as well as learning the art of boat building and lobster fishing from his father.
In January of 1976, Marvin married Linda Iwaniec and began to plan for a family. Providing for a family only strengthened his profound work ethic. He built two homes before starting his own business, Marvin Barrett Plastering. He operated this business for many years, plastering not only residential, but also commercial buildings such as the Kmart-Publix shopping center, Key West Naval facilities and what is now Bakers Cay Resort.
Although the plastering business was very successful, he would many times relay the words “Once a fisherman, always a fisherman.” as the ocean kept calling him back. With this in mind, he took a break from his perfected “mudslinging” and began intervals of lobster trap fishing, boat building and home construction, which he continued the rest of his days. In these trades, he was second to none!
Many of you might remember some of his boats, the “Lin Mar,’’ “Starvin Marvin,” and Balyhoo 1 & 2. Marvin also helped any friend needing a hand with their boat buildouts. His good friends could still hear his words “there’s the right way, the wrong way, and the Marvin Barrett way.”
In the early 1980s, Marvin had two daughters. He was a revered father, yet encouraged his daughters to have fun, Keys-style, with four-wheelers, boats, snorkeling and fishing. At the same time, he impressed upon them the value of hard work, honesty and community building skills.
Marvin loved to spend time with his friends going to boat races, hot rod car shows, sightseeing at the sandbar, or a good ride on his Boss Hoss. One might say however, that his most relaxing memories would be made just enjoying the company of a good friend or two on a Sunday morning at Docs Dinner or lunch at Mrs. Macs.
Even though Marvin’s life was cut short way too soon, he lived each day to its fullest and accomplished more than most could ever imagine. He will be missed dearly by his daughters and families, Cheryl and Craig McBay, Jocelyn and Brian Tiedemann, grandchildren Evan, Lana, Ivy, Lacey, Arlo and Rose, not to mention the love from all his other family members and friends with whom he shared so many special memories!
Our Dad, our PaPa, our Marvin. May you rest in peace and always enjoy the ocean breeze.