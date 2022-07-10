Mary Elizabeth (Cowles) Griffin was called home Sunday, July 3, 2022, just 27 days short of 100 years old. Mary, a true Conch, loving mother, and Granny, touched the lives of many during her time with us.
Mary, daughter of Homer and Maria Louisa Cowles, was born in Key West, Florida on July 30, 1922. She joins her devoted husband of 63 years, Carl D. Griffin, together again in paradise. Preceded in death, she also joins her brother Alfonso Cowles, her sister Belia Mendoza, and her beloved granddaughter Kimberly Beacham. Carl and Mary are the proud parents of their two daughters, Carlene Griffin (of New Bern, North Carolina) and Joyce Griffin (of Key West). Mary’s family also includes Carlene’s children David Taylor, Douglas Taylor and Sandra Carey; and Joyce’s children Brandy Hull and Casey Dion.
To honor Mary’s life, funeral services were held at The Basilica of St. Mary’s Star of the Sea on July 7. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to support the local veterans in Monroe County through the Military Affairs Committee, P.O. Box 2519 Key West, FL 33045-2519.
There are no words to express how much she was loved and will be missed.
