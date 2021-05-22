Mary Jane Todd

10/21/1934 — 5/15/2021
Born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, friends from John Harris High School would remember her as Mary Jane Martz.
Alumnus of Millersville State Teacher’s College, where she met her husband, Robert. She completed her master’s degree at Syracuse University.
After one too many Syracuse winters, Mary Jane and Robert moved to Key West. There she was librarian at Key West High School for 26 years. She was twice president of the Alpha Delta Kappa teacher’s sorority in Key West and long-time member of the retired teachers association.
A nature lover, she was an avid bird spotter and had a wide variety of unusual pets over the years. Among her many adventures with her husband Robert were camping, canoeing and scuba diving. A lover of books, she was a fan of Jane Austen and Colin Firth.
Preceded by her mother, Leonore, father, Robert, and sister Patricia. Mary Jane is survived by her husband of 61 years Robert, sister Sue, son Richard and daughter-in-law Kathleen.