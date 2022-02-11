Mary Josephine Guerra Boza

Mary Boza, 79, a long-time resident of Key West, Florida and born on June 28, 1942, in Miami, Florida, was called to be with our Lord on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 32 years, Arnaldo Augustine Boza Sr. and an infant son, Osvaldo Boza. She is survived by her daughters Josephine Del Pino, Rosa Castaneda, Gina Boza, Suzy Ramirez, her sons Enrique Boza, Eduardo Boza, (Tito) Arnaldo A. Boza Jr. (LuWin Sanchez), sister Suzy Ramirez (Ricky) and numerous nieces, nephews, and her wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Georgina Guerra, and brothers Frank Guerra and Henry Guerra.
She was raised in Miami, Florida and met and fell in love with the love of her life, Arnaldo A. Boza Sr. on Dec. 5, 1963. They shared 32 wonderful years together. Her greatest joy was her eight children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to go fishing and being on the farm in Sugarloaf Key, Florida with her animals. She loved to travel across the United States in their RV.
She was one of the kindest and gentlest persons ever placed on this Earth. She extended her kindness, always found the best in everyone and was extremely devoted to her family. She will be remembered for her extreme kindness to others, and her undying and devoted love for her family.
Her departure from this world represents the end of an era. Mary would always say that she was the “last of the Mohicans” in the Guerra family. She leaves a void that will never be filled.
Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 11, from 4 to 11 p.m. at the Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn Funeral Home, 27100 Old Dixie Highway, Homestead, Florida.
Burial services will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, at 9:30 a.m. at the Key West City Cemetery.
