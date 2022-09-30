Mary Louisa (Porter) Grooms, 96, of Key West, Florida, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Sept. 20, 2022. She was born in Key West on Dec. 7, 1925 to Dr. Joseph Yates Porter Jr. and Mary Ellen (Mamie) Baker Porter.
Mary Louisa was a life-long resident of Key West and a fourth-generation Conch. As the great-grandaughter of William and Euphemia Curry and the grandaughter of Dr. Joseph Yates Porter Sr. (Florida's first Public Health Officer) and Louisa Curry Porter, she had an extensive knowledge of Key West and our Curry, Porter and Grooms family history that she loved to share. She carefully curated many albums that she shared with the Key West Public Library for their Flicker photo collection of Key West history.
As a child, Mary Louisa attended St. Mary's Catholic School for girls. She moved to Key West High School in the ninth grade and graduated as the class Salutatorian in 1944. She then went on to attend Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Mary Louisa was a loving and devoted mother. She was our rock and a constant source of support that continued to the day she died. She was a homemaker for many years, but also worked for the Monroe County Tax Collector's office for 22 years, some in her early adulthood and then again in later years after her children were older.
An avid animal lover, Mary Louisa and her late husband, Bascom Grooms Jr., took in any stray animal in the neighborhood that needed a home. They cared for countless dogs, cats, a few turtles, a couple of ducks, and even a guinea pig found wandering in the bushes. All of their animals received the utmost of care and love. Their animals were family and treated as such.
Mary Louisa was preceded in death by her husband, Bascom L. Grooms Jr., and son, Bascom L. Grooms III. She is survived by her son, Lew Gordon Smith Jr. of Key West, daughter, Joellen Grooms Shaw of Clearwater, Fl., grandchildren Bascom L. Grooms IV (Beth) and Justin Grooms of Key West, Avery Porter Shaw of Clearwater, Audrey Ellen Shaw of Brooklyn, NYC, great-grandchildren Kelci and Kassidy Grooms of Key West, Ryan Smith of Key West, and her adored cat, Lola, who will go to live with her brother, Gordon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Mary Louisa's name be made to the Florida Keys SPCA or Best Friends Animal Society. Both organizations were dear to her heart. A small family service will be held at a later date.
