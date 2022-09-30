Mary Louisa Porter Grooms

Mary Louisa (Porter) Grooms, 96, of Key West, Florida, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Sept. 20, 2022. She was born in Key West on Dec. 7, 1925 to Dr. Joseph Yates Porter Jr. and Mary Ellen (Mamie) Baker Porter.

Mary Louisa was a life-long resident of Key West and a fourth-generation Conch. As the great-grandaughter of William and Euphemia Curry and the grandaughter of Dr. Joseph Yates Porter Sr. (Florida's first Public Health Officer) and Louisa Curry Porter, she had an extensive knowledge of Key West and our Curry, Porter and Grooms family history that she loved to share. She carefully curated many albums that she shared with the Key West Public Library for their Flicker photo collection of Key West history.

