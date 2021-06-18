Mary Walano

Mary K. Walano, 67, of Key West, Florida passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on June 3, 2021. She was born on Dec. 30, 1953, in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, to the late Edward and Mary Kenney.
Mary is survived by her husband, John Walano, Key West, mother Kay Kapandais, Mays Landing, New Jersey, brothers, Edward Kenney (Vicki) and Joe Kenney (Margaret), Middletown, New Jersey, and sister Patricia Lapree (Jim) Conway, North Carolina, sister-in-law Rose Kenney, Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey, and many adoring nieces and nephews and the loving Walano in-laws.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mary Kenney, and brothers Larry and Terry Kenney.
Mary had many careers including meat wrapper, sales representative and school chef in New Jersey and Florida, but in Key West was best known as the Apron’s chef at Publix in Key Plaza. There she befriended many customers and always was ready to help all. She always greeted people and shared a laugh.
Mary will always be remembered by her family and friends as a fun-loving person with a great sense of humor. Being an amazing storyteller and being extremely witty, she really knew how to put a smile on your face. Her laughter was contagious. Always accepting of who you were, Mary was generous and ready to give help when needed.
She really enjoyed her Key West family gatherings, days at the beach, sitting around the pool, sharing a bite to eat or just hanging around the house, were filled with love and laughter. Mary was a loving wife, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend.
From the Jersey shore to Port St. Lucie to Key West, Mary always made everyone she touched feel special. She leaves countless memories held by those she touched during her life. She will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Hospice of your choice.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Ingham Memorial Museum located at Key West Waterfront, Tuesday June 22, at 6 p.m. Please wear flat sole shoes.