Maryann Warakomski

Maryann “Mar” Warakomski, age 66, from Key West, Florida, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Lauderdale by the Sea, after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by Raymond Warakomski, her loving husband of 44 years, her sisters Carolann and Debra Sharkey. She was also sister-in-law to Eugene (Betty) Warakomski, Ann Marie Steuber, Chester (Lucy) Warakomski and Michael (Denise)Warakomski, as well as, a loving aunt to 10 nieces and nephews and four great nieces and nephews.
Maryann was born on Nov. 28, 1954, in Middlesex, New Jersey to late parents, Helen and Joseph Sharkey. She graduated from Immaculata High School in Somerville, NJ, then went on to receive an associate’s degree and attained a Fellow from the Folk Art Institute. Maryann and Ray were married on April 23, 1977 at St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen New Jersey. Maryann’s passion for art and antiquities led her to become Assistant Licensing Director for the Museum of American Folk Art in New York, as well as founder of her own antique business.
In 1997, Maryann and Ray moved to Key West, where they purchased a business. While operating their business, she volunteered her time to the Key West Botanical Garden, Key West Orchid Society, Bahama Village Music Program, AH Monroe and the Truman White House, where she was the executive director for a period of time.
Maryann was an avid orchid grower, which was reflected by her extensive collection. She also had a knack for attracting migrating hummingbirds and butterflies. Amongst other things, Maryann enjoyed traveling, especially through Europe, with Italy being her favorite location. In addition, her love for the “Jersey Shore” became an annual trip to see family and friends. It culminated with a visit to the boardwalk to master her pinball skills! Maryann made friends everywhere and will be missed by those whose lives she touched.
SERVICES
Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 14, at 5 p.m. at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of The Sea, 1010 Windsor Lane, Key West, Florida. It will be followed by a Celebration of Life at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St., Key West, Fl 33040.
PERMANENT TRIBUTE TO MARYANN
During her yearlong treatments at the Michael and Diane Bienes Cancer Center, Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, she found comfort enjoying the atrium garden that is visible to all patients at the center. Her wish was to make this garden spectacular for not only patients, but also for the incredible staff.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made for a permanent tribute in the atrium to be called “Maryann’s Garden.” For credit card donations, call Emily at 954-229-8562; by check, made to Holy Cross Hospital — Maryann’s Garden and mailed to Raymond Warakomski,1230 Washington St., Key West, FL 33040. Holy Cross Hospital is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.