Masako Kitahara, age 86, born in Kanagawa, Japan on Oct. 24, 1934, passed away on Nov. 12, 2020 in hospice care in Miami. We have lost the most gentle, sweet and kind lady, she is surely smiling down upon us. She was predeceased by her brother, George Kitahara. She is survived by her extended Hyatt family, Mark, Terri, Charles and Spencer; Danielle, Howard, Julia and Nancy.
Masako resided with the elder Bruce Hyatt family in 1961 in Japan as our nanny and in 1965 when the Hyatts moved back to the USA both Masako and George followed us and worked in the family Benihana restaurant businesses in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Stuart. Masako and George celebrated every family occasion and holiday with us since the early days in Japan. When Mark Hyatt opened Benihana Key West in 1986, Masako and George made the move with us. Masako was a server at Benihana until 2006 when she retired and in 2012 moved into Bayshore Assisted Living Facility in Key West. Masako never married, but always said that she was married to Benihana. She loved to spoil our guests and treat them to plum wine and plenty of chopsticks to take home in a goody bag. She loved to entertain the children at the table with antics and songs, especially Happy Birthday in Japanese. Masako loved to take long walks along the Atlantic ocean on the U.S. 1 boardwalk every day. She was never sick a single day in her life. Masako-San suffered a stroke and was diagnosed with a brain tumor in early October. We would like to thank the staff at Bayshore Manor who cared for Masako for the past eight years, and the staff at Seasons Hospice in Miami.
Masako is missed by all of us, we remember her kindness and gentle spirit filled with love and all the wonderful years we spent working together and sharing family memories. Masako and George are both cremated and their ashes will be spread upon the Atlantic Ocean together at a future date.