Matthew Dennis Piscopink

Piscopink

On Friday, April 14, 2023, Matthew D. Piscopink passed away peacefully, at home surrounded by family, at age 71.

Matt was born on Sept. 9, 1951, to Dennis and Kathleen Piscopink in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The son of a catcher for the Brooklyn Dodgers, Matt excelled in sports at St. Mary’s High School in Wayne, Michigan, where he was captain of the baseball, basketball and football teams.

To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Piscopink as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.