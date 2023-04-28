Matthew Dennis Piscopink

On Friday, April 14, 2023, Matthew D. Piscopink passed away peacefully, at home surrounded by family, at age 71.
Matt was born on Sept. 9, 1951, to Dennis and Kathleen Piscopink in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The son of a catcher for the Brooklyn Dodgers, Matt excelled in sports at St. Mary’s High School in Wayne, Michigan, where he was captain of the baseball, basketball and football teams.
After graduating, he moved to the Florida Keys with his high school sweetheart, Susan Valleau. They married, had three children and built a beautiful life together. He was a great dad who worked hard to provide for his family.
A man of integrity with a strong work ethic, Matt flourished in all he did, from athletics to work and everything in between. In 1980, he founded Lighthouse Electric and, together with his son Dennis, grew the father-son business that still serves the Keys today. Matt also taught union electrical classes and truly touched countless lives through his work in the community. He enjoyed playing softball, basketball and golf with friends in his spare time. Meaningful, lasting friendships were made through both his work and playing sports, two passions he carried with him throughout his life.
Matt never met a stranger and was known for his kindness and generosity. He was always eager to help someone in need and was the quintessential man who would give the shirt off his back.
Matt is preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Kathleen Piscopink, and his sister Elizabeth “Betty” Ellison.
Matt is survived by his wife, Trinidad “Trini;” his children: Dawn Voelker (Bob), Kathleen Crum (Derrick), and Dennis Piscopink (Kyla); grandchildren Adelyn, Nolan, Calvin, Jonas, Sawyer, Sutton, Hendrix, and Polly; his sister Mary Schultz (Mark), and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 13, at 11:30 a.m. at The Boathouse, 220 Margaret St., in Key West, Florida.
In lieu of giving flowers, donations can be made to Els for Autism (elsforautism.org), a cause dear to Matt’s heart.
Arrangements entrusted to Castillo-Thurston’s Key West Mortuary.
