Maude Reynolds

Maude Elizabeth Reynolds went to be with the Lord on Jan. 12, 2022 at the age of 94.
Born April 5, 1927, she attended the Convent of Mary Immaculate, the oldest educational institution in South Florida, and graduated in 1945. As a teen, she loved to sing and play guitar, attending local churches each Sunday to participate in services. As an adult, she enjoyed travel and took advantage of many opportunities to explore the U.S. and Europe, including a trip to Germany.
She worked 26 years with the U.S. Navy in Civil Service in the Comptroller’s Office as a Property and Supply agent/cashier. In that capacity, it was her duty to maintain pay to more than 900 military personnel (and she was proud to make known she accomplished that with precision “without the assistance of a computer!”) Through her lifetime in Key West, she was very active in the Catholic Daughters of America and served many years as treasurer of the Mary Immaculate Alumni Association.
Maude lived independently with the loving support of her son, Greg Reynolds, who passed away days before her. She was also preceded in death by her son Herbert E. Reynolds; siblings Will (Mary) Roberts and Rose (Clifford) Smith.
She is survived by her son Duane Reynolds; grandchildren Chris (Raceme) Reynolds, Brenna (Trevor) Reynolds, Tina (TJ) Snow and Alichia Reynolds, Missy Jackson; nieces Debbie (Ronnie) Leonard, Gale Faulkner, Cathy (Richard) Butler, Tammy Ferguson; daughters-in-law Connie Reynolds and Becky RauHofer; and great grandchildren Jessie Proctor, Jackson Snow, and Cooper and Logan Reynolds.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22, beginning with a viewing at Dean-Lopez Funeral Home at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church at 1 p.m.
