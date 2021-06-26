Melissa Kathryn Hunnell (née Ingley) passed away unexpectedly June 19, 2021, in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Dear Melissa, I never thought I would have to write this and my heart is heavy as I do. I think you know how much I loved you and exchanging text messages about crazy and funny stuff and especially exchanging beautiful photographs from Breckenridge, Fort Collins, Key West, the lake and wherever we were. Although you grew up mostly in hotels while playing travel soccer and travel hockey, you certainly quickly switched to camping with Zach in wilderness locations with great mountain views that led you to exploring the great outdoors and of course, taking lots of pictures.
I’m so glad you and Zach were able to take us to your favorite spot along the shores of the Poudre River where you enjoyed many musical events at Mishawaka. Yesterday Mom, Zach and I went to your favorite spot (the one with free parking!) at Horsetooth Reservoir where Zach tells me paddleboarding was your new thing to do. Of course, we took selfies and I made everyone smile, although it was a little tough to do. I’ll put them in the cloud, so maybe you can see them!
You have had a full but shortened life, born in Naperville, Illinois moving to Dublin, Ohio when you were two, playing soccer, hockey, softball, and numerous other sports and making many friends wherever you were. Moving to Coral Springs, Florida when you were in high school and continuing your sports by playing high school varsity hockey with the boys and again, making lots of new friends along the way. Your favorite thing in Florida was soon to be heading to Deerfield Beach with your friends and we were able to run the Seven-Mile Bridge three times. We were so proud of you and your determination when you graduated with your teaching degree from Bowling Green State University and your love for your students. We know how much you loved Olander Elementary and how your fellow teachers made you feel like family. And how much you loved helping your special students be their best both in school and in life.
We have met some of your friends in Fort Collins and it is clear they loved you and you were an important part of their life and they will miss you doing projects, going to concerts and just having fun with them. Although you have left us far too soon, we are so glad you married Zach and had started your life together. We will dream about the many good things that would have filled the rest of your lives together. Zach will always be part of our family. We will miss the times together in Breckenridge and your smile and two thumbs up whenever I was recording a video of you coming down the hill. I will miss visiting with you and exploring the latest micro brewery in Fort Collins with you and Zach. Most of all I will miss sharing my daily adventures with you. Look down on us often … we will be thinking of you every day. May the arms of Jesus hold you tight until we meet again. Take care Baby Cakes. Your Mother and I will love you forever and always. Love, Dad
Melissa is survived by her loving husband, Zachary Hunnell, Zach’s parents, Carl and Marcie Hunnell, and his extended family, her parents, David and Linda Ingley, her brother Ryan and his wife, Allison, and her two nephews Tanner and Lucas and her niece Aria. Also, her grandparents, George and Janet Rapp of Midland, Michigan, Aunt Cheryl (Rapp) and Uncle Doug Noble of Perrysburg, Ohio, Uncle Greg and Aunt Sandra from Kalamazoo, Michigan and cousins Sara and Jolene and their children and cousin Parker. A memorial service is planned, but no details are available at this time. Your thoughts and prayers are both appreciated and encouraged!