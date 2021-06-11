Sunrise: March 28, 1927
Sunset: May 26, 2021
Merrill W. Riou Sr. (Rice) was born on March 28, 1937, in Key West, Florida, to Parks Riou and Naomi Saunders. Merrill received his early education in the Monroe County School District. Merrill, who was affectionately known as “Rice” to his friends and associates, was an intelligent, kind and generous man with a remarkable sense of humor, a great love for his family and a tremendous zest for life. He was also a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Merrill was a spiritual man and a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. He also enjoyed many activities throughout his life such as music, reading, bike riding, playing dominoes and pets and animals. Merrill was called home by God on May 26, 2021 and passed away peacefully in Delray Beach, Florida. Merrill leaves behind many cherished memories from friends and family members. He is survived by his three children, son Merrill W. Riou Jr. of Boynton Beach, Florida, son Michael P. Riou of Boynton Beach, Florida and daughter Michelle F. Riou of Charleston, South Carolina; sisters Gail Degraffanaried of Sunrise, Florida, Sandra Herndon of New York, New York (Bronx); the late Mildred Smith of Morgan City, Louisiana, the late Olympia Anderson of Omaha, Nebraska, the late Jean Ealey of Maryland and sisters Anita Smith and Avilda Richardson, brothers Roger H. Neely of Washington, D.C., Lawrence Degraffanaried of Omaha, and the late James Degraffenaried of Key West, and granddaughters Shawnta A. Riou of Jacksonville, Florida, Branoi L. Riou-Patrick of Charleston, South Carolina, Lanoria C. Riou-Carr of West Palm Beach, Florida, Shelly Riou, Dori Riou, Tamara Riou, and Bridgette L. Riou; also, great-grandchildren Xavier K. Riou-Mitchell, Zion Patrick, Kennedi Patrick and Peyton Price; nieces and nephews Kendra Tanaka, Kendall Fretwell, Tanisha Valere, Kathy Middleton, April Sipp, the late Anthony Sipp, Carol James, Bertram Ashe; and godchildren Alexis White, Sheldon Strach and Yolanda Russell; as well a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, June 12, at 11 a.m.; repass at American Legion VFW, 803 Emma St., Key West, FL 33040 on Saturday, June 12, from 2 to 5 p.m.