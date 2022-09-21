On July 13, 2022, Michael Rivera II, born in Tampa, Florida, continued the next phase of his journey, rejoining his beloved sister Sandra, his mother, Violet, and his father, Miguel, passing away peacefully in Tampa after a long battle with illness.
Although from Tampa, a majority of his life was lived in Key West, working with dePoo Hospital, LKMC, Integrated Medical Services and Dr Boros’ private practice. Adoring Keys life, he embraced the community, enjoyed boating and lobstering and was a regular playing softball at Peary Court and Wickers Field. He most enjoyed talking with his fellow islanders.
He is survived by his wife, Noi Rivera, of Thailand, his daughter, Allison Moore, with her husband, Kris, and kids Dylan and Reagan; his oldest son, Michael Rivera III, and his youngest, Andrew Rivera.
The only service the family asks is to remember him fondly, have fun, share beautiful memories together, keep his spirit alive and take care of each other preaching peace and understanding.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Rivera, II as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.