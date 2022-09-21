Michael Angelo Rivera

Rivera

On July 13, 2022, Michael Rivera II, born in Tampa, Florida, continued the next phase of his journey, rejoining his beloved sister Sandra, his mother, Violet, and his father, Miguel, passing away peacefully in Tampa after a long battle with illness.

Although from Tampa, a majority of his life was lived in Key West, working with dePoo Hospital, LKMC, Integrated Medical Services and Dr Boros’ private practice. Adoring Keys life, he embraced the community, enjoyed boating and lobstering and was a regular playing softball at Peary Court and Wickers Field. He most enjoyed talking with his fellow islanders.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Rivera, II as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.