Michael David MacEachran cast his final lure on Feb. 2, 2022. He’s sure to reel in a big one! Originally from New Hampshire, Michael is a 1991 graduate of Derryfield High School. He spent some time at New England College before escaping to warmer climates, never returning to the place he lovingly deemed a “frozen wasteland.”
He spent time in Texas and Louisiana, where he met his first love, Virginia (McReynolds). After more than a decade together, they married in 2011 in Austin, Texas, moved from there to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and eventually, they ended in Marathon, Florida, where Michael did the thing he had wanted to do his entire life. He bought a boat. Nothing brought Michael more joy than being out on the water. Whether they were fishing, snorkeling or just taking in the sunset, Michael and Ginger’s time out on the reef was what he lived for. That, and being able to call family members still in New England and ask them what temperature it was in the middle of February. Posting weather updates on Facebook and making fun of people outside in sub-zero temperatures also brought him joy. The hurricane of 2017 forced Michael and Ginger to leave the Keys and temporarily retrace their steps with stays in Texas and Louisiana.
After Ginger’s death in 2019, Michael moved to Dade City, Florida to await the rebuilding of his home in the Keys. Here, he met Erin, who was his partner until the end. Erin and Michael enjoyed time together with their dogs and talking about their plans to move back to the Keys. Life was finally bringing Michael back to what he loved more than anything — time on his boat with the person he loved.
Michael was predeceased by his wife, Virginia McReynolds MacEachran and his father, David Freeman MacEachran. In addition to Erin, Michael is survived by his mother, Joanne MacEachran of Dade City, Florida, his sister, Aimee (MacEachran) Gerbi and her husband Christopher of Orono, Maine, his nieces Erin, Megan, and Jordan, and his baseball-loving kindred spirit nephew, Evan, all of Orono, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of Michael’s life will be held at a later date when the family will gather on the reef, mix his ashes with chum, and go fishing at sunset. There is literally nothing in the world that would make him happier than to see his loved ones catching fish. As long as nobody beats his record, that is.
