Michael E. McIvor, M.D., age 67, of Key West, Florida, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami, Florida.
He was born on Dec. 8, 1954 in Casablanca, Morocco, the son of Frank and Shirley (Thorpe) McIvor. As his father was in the U.S. Navy, Mike and his brother enjoyed a childhood of travel abroad. They ultimately landed back in the USA and settled in Manassas, Virginia.
Mike was a proud alumnus of University of Virginia and then went on to pursue his passion for medicine. He went to Eastern Virginia Medical School and then completed his internship and residency at Sinai Hospital, Baltimore as well as a fellowship at the NIH. The final step in his formal education was his cardiology fellowship at Johns Hopkins.
In his never-ending pursuit of education, he garnered eight additional certifications after his boards in Internal Medicine and Cardiology.
He authored countless articles and abstracts in medical journals, as well as a book for physicians and an accompanying patient guide on heart failure management.
Stepping away from his medical writing, he also wrote a children’s book: “Flycatcher, The Grand Adventures Of Frederick The French Frog.”
His career was varied from clinical cardiology and clinical research, as well as lecturing internationally. He came to Key West in 2007 and ultimately founded the Keys Heart Center in 2013.
He is survived by his three children: Michael Scott McIvor of St. Petersburg, Florida, Melissa McIvor of Tokyo, Japan, and Erin McIvor of St. Petersburg, Florida. He is also survived by his brother Brain (Joan) of Manassas, Virginia, nephews Doug (Jen), Eddie (Mallory), Ben (Sara), niece Mary Elizabeth, six great nephews and nieces, as well as his loving partner, Susan Ford Neill.
A Celebration of Life in his honor will be held on Sunday, Feb. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Marriott Beachside.
Funeral services and internment will be held at a later date in St. Petersburg, Florida.
