Michael Edward Hancock passed away Aug. 9, 2022. He was born to Edward James Hancock and Gloria Juanita Riggs in Key West, Florida on Sept. 7, 1949.
He graduated from University of Florida and was employed as an accountant, Realtor, computer programmer and data analyst. After retirement, he spent his time on his beloved land with his tractors and tinkering with his tools. He was born by the beach in a large and extended family, and loved the water and being with friends and family.
Mike was previously married and is survived by his brothers Steve, Ed and Jim, and his sisters Shelley and Tina. He is predeceased by his parents and younger sister Stephanie. His memorial is in Williston, Florida on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 4 p.m. at Knauff Funeral Home, with burial in Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston. http://www.knaufffuneralhome.com
