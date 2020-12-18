Michael Ernest Jansen

Jansen

Mike (aka Captain Vern) passed away Dec. 1, 2020, after losing his battle with cancer. He was born in Miami, Florida and lived in Key West for more than 30 years.

After retiring from Bell South, he started Affordable Phones and Cabling, and he also worked at the homeless shelter for many years. Known as Captain Vern, he held a U.S. Coast Guard 100-ton master license and chartered locally.

Everyone loved “Vern;” he was always willing to help anyone!

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Jansen, and granddaughter Ashley Lopez of Wichita, Kansas, step-daughter Stacy Smith of Miami. He is also survived by 5 siblings, Delores Coleman (DeWayne) of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Bill Jansen (Kathy) of Dexter, Maine, Dave Jansen (Michelle) of Alva, Florida, Joe Jansen (Susie) of St. Augustine, Florida and Nena Garrett of Lehigh Acres, Florida. He was proceeded in death by his son David Jansen, father Elmer Jansen, mother Charlene Jansen, brother Raymond Jansen and sister Mary Arena.

A service will be held in his honor at a later date.

