Michael J. Mulvaney, 79, husband, father, grandfather and friend, died peacefully at his home in Key West, Florida, on Oct. 29, 2021. He had been battling cancer.
Originally from Minneapolis, he attended St. Mary’s College and then the University of Minnesota. Soon after receiving his English degree there in 1964, he married his high school sweetheart, Kathy Miller, and moved to Washington, D.C. to start a family and work for the National Association of Home Builders.
In 1970, he moved to Charlotte, North Carolina to work for the Charles Ervin Company. Instrumental in Charlotte’s early growth, Mike helped develop and build key neighborhoods in the city. The two companies that bore his name, Mulvaney Builders and Mulvaney Homes, built thousands of homes for mostly first-time homebuyers in and around Charlotte over the course of 30-plus years.
More than his houses, though, he will be remembered for the many other things he built. From competitive Little League and youth sports teams; to enduring, successful businesses; to life-long relationships with friends and colleagues, Mike was a builder in every sense of the word. And what was most important to him was what he and his wife of 56 years built together: their family.
Later in life, he was happiest on the rare occasions when that family could all be together. Gatherings usually happened here in Key West, a place Mike and Kathy discovered and fell in love with nearly 40 years ago. He loved the sun and the sea and the warmth of the place — both its weather and its people. From his morning walks up Smathers Beach, to golf or bocce with good friends, to family lunches at Hogfish Bar and Grill and political debates around dinner tables across town, Mike loved every day he spent on this island, including his last few.
He is survived by his wife Kathy, most recently of the Blake at Edgewater memory care facility in South Carolina; his children Mick (Pam); Ted (Erin); and Kerry Ferguson (Mark); and grandchildren: Caroline, Finnegan, James, Nathanial, Elizabeth, Caleb, Mirabelle, Beckett and Felicity. They will all sorely miss Grandpop/Gramps/Grandpa and his love, lectures, and laughter. He was predeceased by one grandchild, Grace Mulvaney, his brother-in-law, Jerry Miller (Key West) and his brothers, Patrick and Tom (Minneapolis).
A memorial service will be held poolside at the Key West Beach Club, 1500 Atlantic Blvd., at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Mulvaney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.