Michael James Grieger, 67, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.
Mike, or “Toad” as most knew him, was born April 28, 1953, in Valparaiso, Indiana, and grew up in Hanna, Indiana, attending South Central High School. Mike lived in South Bend, Indiana, where he raised two sons, Aaron and Russell. In 2006, he made his dream of living in the Florida Keys a reality, where he met the love of his life, Shirley Carey, who was there for Mike through the good times and was an amazing and steady presence through the bad.
Mike loved reading and would go through books like they were going to disappear. Music always filled his home and you could frequently find him tapping his foot along to the live music around the Green Parrot or the Smokin’ Tuna in Key West. He loved fishing and snorkeling while out on his boat. Mike was a people person. Whether it was chatting with customers, hanging out with his countless friends or spending time with family, he always made you feel like he had all the time in the world just for you.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruth Grieger. He is survived by his love, Shirley Carey, his sons, Aaron Grieger and Russell (Leela) Grieger, his grandson Hudson Grieger, his sister Sally (Larry) Cunningham and brother Pat (Darcy) Grieger.
There will be a memorial at Snipe’s Point on Wednesday, April 28, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Liver Foundation or the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation.