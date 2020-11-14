Michael Jerome Ewell

It is with tremendous sadness to announce the sudden death of Michael ‘Mike” Jerome Ewell on July 27, 2020, in Ashland, Oregon.
Michael was born in Sacramento, CA on May 29, 1982 to Tippi Heywood (Koziol) and Gary Ewell. He spent his formative years in Ashland with his grandmother ‘Oma’
Kris Heywood, from kindergarten through middle school.
He attended Key West High School in FL, and Sheldon High School in Sacramento. After graduation, he joined his family in Key West, where he would enlist in the
United States Air Force, entering basic training on September 11, 2001.
After his military service, Michael resided in Atlanta, Key West, and Sacramento, but would ultimately move back to Ashland, to be closer to his grandmother.
Michael was a lover of nature, animals, and was a talented illustrator. He enjoyed good food, great movies, professional basketball, music, reading, and conspiracy theories. He was a bright and insightful man, with roaring laughter and a sense of humor unsurpassed. He prided himself in being the older brother to five younger half-siblings, offering his love, support, and guidance.
He is survived by his heartbroken parents, adoring half-brothers, Antoni, and Aleksander Koziol, sister in law Janiqua, and nieces, Trinity and Taryn. He also leaves behind half siblings, Tyrone, Tre, and Sherisse Ewell, maternal and paternal grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his loving stepfather, Zbyszek Koziol, beloved great grandmother, Elisabeth Maier, and uncle, Jerome Heywood, for whom he was named after.
The family wishes to send heartfelt gratitude to Tammy, Randy, and Mindy for showing kindness and compassion.
Michael was loyal and determined. He loved unconditionally. Those who knew him felt his optimism. Although his life was cut short, the wonderful memories he left behind will be celebrated, and forever cherished.
“See you later alligator!” “In a while crocodile!”
Rest in heavenly peace.