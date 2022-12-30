Michael Lefferts, born April 19, 1941, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Homosassa, Florida. Michael, son of Ben and Naomi Lefferts, was born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in Mount Vernon, New York. He attended Clark University, where he met his first wife, Marilyn Gitelstein Lefferts (1942-1993). They had two children, Matthew and Jonathan. Michael married Jackie Prescott Lefferts in 1995, and they remained married until his death.
Michael attended St. John’s Law School and spent his career in the music publishing industry. He was known by his friends in the business as the “King of Heavy Metal” after signing the group Guns n’ Roses. He was an avid golfer and a passionate sports fan, rooting for his Mets, Marlins, and New York Football Giants. He was never happier than when coaching his sons’ Little League teams. Michael always loved a good steak, a good scotch and a classic movie shared with his family who meant everything to him. His family also included his beloved dogs, Annabeth and Homer. After retiring from the music business, he ran Dr. Jackie’s medical practice in Key West. He couldn’t have done it without the help of Patti Cabrera, RN, who was dear to us for all her help, but especially for letting us into her family. Michael was invited to join the “Poker Group.” Those guys meant the world to him, and he sorely missed his Tuesday night games after moving away.
In addition to his wife Jackie, Michael is survived by his son Matt, daughter-in-law Brooke, and their three sons Jacob, Aden, and Eli. He is survived by his son Jon, daughter-in-law Beth, and their two sons Cooper and Luke. He was a loving stepfather and is survived by son David and his wife Erin Prescott, daughter Tracy Prescott and her three children Connor, Meredith, and Jay Potts.
In lieu of flowers, please share Michael’s love of animals and donate to your local ASPCA.
