Michael Lefferts, born April 19, 1941, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Homosassa, Florida. Michael, son of Ben and Naomi Lefferts, was born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in Mount Vernon, New York. He attended Clark University, where he met his first wife, Marilyn Gitelstein Lefferts (1942-1993). They had two children, Matthew and Jonathan. Michael married Jackie Prescott Lefferts, in 1995, and they remained married until his death.

Michael attended St. John’s Law School and spent his career in the music publishing industry. He was known by his friends in the business as the “King of Heavy Metal” after signing the group Guns ‘n’ Roses. He was an avid golfer and a passionate sports fan, rooting for his Mets, Marlins and New York Giants football team.

