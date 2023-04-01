Michael Paul Harrison

Harrison

Michael Paul Harrison passed away peacefully at his home in Key West, Florida on March 27, 2023, at the age of 74. He was born in Aurora, Illinois on Feb. 11, 1949, to Marian (Konrad) and John Harrison.

Mike loved everything cowboy, from Gabby Hayes to John Wayne. He loved hot rods and motorcycles growing up and later, as a fan of aviation, collected and flew remote-controlled helicopters and drones.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Harrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.