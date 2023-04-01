Michael Paul Harrison passed away peacefully at his home in Key West, Florida on March 27, 2023, at the age of 74. He was born in Aurora, Illinois on Feb. 11, 1949, to Marian (Konrad) and John Harrison.
Mike loved everything cowboy, from Gabby Hayes to John Wayne. He loved hot rods and motorcycles growing up and later, as a fan of aviation, collected and flew remote-controlled helicopters and drones.
In 1974, he met Sue; the love of his life, and they married in 1977. They celebrated 45 years of adventures together all the way to the end.
Until his retirement in 2016, Mike had been employed in a variety of positions from milkman to truck driver and dispatcher, landscape architecture and finally one of the jobs he loved the most, as security for the Pier House Resort in Key West, where he enjoyed talking with residents and vacationers alike.
As a father, he had his hands full raising a blended family with his wife, Sue. He helped raise Patti and Tracee as his own, alongside his son Jim and daughter Tina.
Mike and Sue followed their dreams and in 1997 moved to Big Pine Key, Florida where he became a member of Moose International, Lodge #1585, then moved permanently to Key West in 2006. They embraced the island life and never looked back. Mike enjoyed driving his scooter around the island and enjoying the tropical surroundings.
Mike was a good man, father, son, brother and husband with a generous heart. No one knew that he also assisted homeless in Key West, providing tires and repairs for bicycles and rides to the food pantry on the next island. He was generous to a fault and kept on giving to his mother and children and grandchildren. He will be missed by all who will no longer see him riding his scooter around this island that he loved.
Michael is survived by his wife Susan (Zobjeck) Harrison, mother Marian (Robert) Okrie, brother Christopher (Dalia) Harrison, Son Jim (Tammy) Harrison, daughters Tina (Robert) Adams, Patti Stegall, Tracee (Ronald) Ivy, 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and one more expected to arrive in May, as well as nephews, nieces and many very close cousins.
The family would like to thank Dr. Norman (Rocky) Tingle, Dr. Bruce Fariss, Dr. Sos Nalghranyan and Dr. Lawrence Tepper, and the many other doctors, nurses and staff who attended Michael over the last year of his life. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled later in the year in Illinois and Florida.
Cremation services have been provided by Dean-Lopez Funeral Home in Key West.
