Michael Ray Timm, 74, of Tomahawk, Wisconsin, and long-time resident of Key West, Florida passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at his home. Mike had never met a stranger. Once he had shook your hand or gave you a hug, you were family for life.
A U.S. Army Veteran, a heck of a softball player, Packers fan and full-fledged citizen of the Conch Republic, Mike had loved, was loved and is loved. “... for no man truly dies so long as he is remembered with a hardy laugh, a warm smile or a lonely tear.
Game on, Mike!
Mike is survived by his three children: daughter Renee Timm and husband Timothy of Stoughton, Wisconsin, son Michael Timm and wife Vicki of Weston, Wisconsin, son Tobby Timm and wife Shannon of North Mankato, Minnesota, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, brothers Timothy Timm and James Timm. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Raymond and Irene Timm, sister Patti Sue Myers and his wife, Janet Timm.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at The Gates. No 2-Timm limit rule today.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Timm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
