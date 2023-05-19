Miguel Angel Machado, “Mamiro,” 89, passed away at home surrounded by family on March 14, 2023. Mamiro was born on Aug. 2, 1933, in Caibarien, Cuba, where we loved fishing and made it his career, and also met the love of his life Irene. In 1965, he was able to come to the United States, and four months later his wife and children followed. He settled in Key West, the little island reminded him of home. He continued fishing out of Key West and raised his family. He fished for more than 40 years in Key West.
Mamiro was preceded in death by his wife, Irene, two sons Angel and Adam, a step-daughter, Maritza, and three grandchildren Tony, Ashley, and Miguel. He is survived by his children Irene, Star, Richard (Glenna), Nati (Robert), Julio, and two step-daughters Luz Maria and Raquel (Santiago), and his only surviving sister Maria Rosa. He also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank Nati, Julio and son-in-law Robert for taking care of Papi and devoting your time to him. Funeral mass services will be on Saturday, May 20, at 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea. All are welcome to attend, open to the public.
