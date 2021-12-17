Mike Eliot Hyman

Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, Mike passed away peacefully with his four children by his side, as he began his journey to once again be with his beloved wife, Shirley. Mike was born in New York City, married Shirley in 1957, and owned a successful clothing business in Westport, Connecticut, which expanded to include Orvis Fishing tackle.
In short order, Mike realized his passion for sportfishing could no longer keep him from the Florida Keys, so he moved his family to Plantation Key in 1971. Both Mike and Shirley were legends in their own right in the sportfishing arena. Mike was best known for his bonefish accomplishments. Early on he was employed by World Wide Sportsman and later opened his own business, Mike Hyman’s Anglers Pro Shop, in Islamorada. Mike and Shirley left the Keys in 1987 for Vermont and in 1997 settled in Lake Placid, Florida. In the years that followed, every so often, Mike’s yellow banana could be spotted on the flats of the Keys seeking out his favorite bones.
Mike leaves behind one brother in England, four children, Douglas, Linda, Bradford, and Carolyn, along with five grandsons, Douglas, Jonathan, Tyler, Andrew and Connor. Mike will be reunited with his bride in Vermont next summer. To all who knew him, and befriended him, he lived a good, long, fulfilling and happy life. Thanks to so many of you who were a part of it!!
Dad, you will always live on in our hearts, our souls, and through so many beautiful memories. Our love for you will never fade.
Respectfully, The Hyman children
To plant a tree in memory of Mike Hyman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.