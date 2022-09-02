Mildred G. Gempel Brugman

Mildred G. Brugman, age 106, of Windsor, Ohio passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at Ohman Family Living at Briar in Middlefield, Ohio of natural causes.

On April 28, 1916 in Gladwin, Michigan, Anton and Pauline (Lau) Gempel were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Mildred.

